It’s one thing to strip a player of his shirt number, and hand it to one of his teammates. That sends a message to be sure. It’s quite another to issue an official statement on this number switch, and mention only the player who will be wearing the number now, and not who used to wear it. However, this is exactly what happened today with Chelsea FC, Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk.

The club statement mentions Palmer, and leaves out Mudryk entirely.

The statement reads in full:

Chelsea can confirm Cole Palmer will move to the No.10 shirt ahead of our 2025/26 campaign, starting from the FIFA Club World Cup. Palmer, who has worn the No.20 shirt since signing from Manchester City in September 2023, will make the switch ahead of our participation in the US-based tournament and could wear 10 for the first time when the Blues face Los Angeles FC in Atlanta on June 16. Supporters are reminded that the full list of squad numbers for the 2025/26 season will be finalised once the summer transfer window has shut. They remain subject to change until that point.

Mudryk has not featured for the club since November, after he tested positive for the banned substance meldonium. He has been serving a suspension for all of 2025 thus far, and that obviously puts the future of the Ukrainian winger in strong doubt.

However, Chelsea will not easily give up on the forward that they brought over for a whopping £89m from Shakhtar Donetsk in January of 2023.

According to the Daily Mail, Mudryk “is expected to be assigned a new shirt number ahead of the start of next season.”

As for Palmer, this move is just further confirmation that he’s the face of the club, the Chelsea talisman, if you will. You already knew that, but this is just more re-affirmation.

