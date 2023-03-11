It’s going to be a Stamford Bridge summer of change, as we’ll see a large number of outgoings, the likes of which could include Christian Pulisic. This comes on the heels of the massive influx of players, the likes of which include Mykhailo Mudryk that we saw in these past two transfer windows.

The squad is bloated, especially so now that the team is getting more guys out of the infirmary, back healthy and on the pitch.

Pulisic really over here making fun of Mudryk right in front of him for that time he was asking for the ball from Cucurella ??? pic.twitter.com/plBkTXV1XW — ?? USMNT vs Haters (@USMNTvsHaters) March 11, 2023

They had a nice 3-1 win over Leicester City today, but numerous questions with this club still persist.

Mudryk finally got on the board with goal involvements, providing for Mateo Kovacic, on the midfielder’s scoring strike. He also scored a goal that was called off for offsides.

It was a fine performance for the Ukrainian who signed in January for a whopping 70 million Euro, plus a potential 22 million more in add-ons.

Given his dismal lack of production, it is no wonder so many Blues supporters have taken to calling him Flopdryk.

But it is far too early to write him off completely. Chelsea need to see what they have with him. But what about Pulisic? He needs his major minutes too, regardless of whether or not he has a future at the club.

There have been numerous reports linking him with a move away. Some articles even state that it is a forgone conclusion he leaves the Bridge this summer.

Pulisic looking saucy in training ???pic.twitter.com/Xq8nbm6zcp — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) March 10, 2023

Since both play the same position, basically, and honestly should not be on the pitch at the same time, what to do about this situation? We think Pulisic has the superior quality, and we’re not the only Chelsea observers out there who think so.

We believe he rates higher than Mudryk, and at the end of the day, you have to put your best players on the pitch, in order to win games.

I want Mykhailo Mudryk to score and do well but I think we need to get him off and bring Christian Pulisic on, just can’t hold onto the ball & apply any pressure on Leicester City defence. #LEICHE pic.twitter.com/Lhfd8YxAkV — Frank Khalid OBE (@FrankKhalidUK) March 11, 2023

It’s what Potter is paid to do! And after a cataclysmic run of two wins in 15 games, he’s now won three successive games across all competitions.

“It’s been a really positive week for us, three wins against Leeds, Dortmund and today says a lot about the development of the team,” he said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“It’s a hard fought game as they always are but in the end I thought we deserved to win.”

