Chelsea FC Team News at Liverpool: Mudryk, Chilwell, James

Chelsea FC continue to be aggressive in the January transfer window, signing Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk. The Ukrainian winger, who was also wanted by Arsenal, could make his debut on the weekend at Liverpool. He moves over on a 70 million Euro, plus 30 million Euro more, potentially, in add-ons.

He’s the fifth player Stamford Bridge have added this window, joining David Datro Fofana (Molde), Benoit Badiashile (Monaco), Andrey Santos (Vasco da Gama) and Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid- Loan).

Liverpool vs Chelsea FYIs

Kick off: 12:30pm GMT, Sunday Jan 21, Anfield

Team News: Chelsea Liverpool FC

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Liverpool FC

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 24% Draw 25% Liverpool 51%

PL Form Guide: Chelsea WLLDW Liverpool FC LLWWW

PL Position: Chelsea 10th 28 pts Liverpool FC 9th 28 pts

Felix still has sit two more games to sit out in his current three game suspension. Meanwhile you still have that long list of injuries, so big it could form an entire team, with:

Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling, N’Golo Kante, Reece James, Denis Zakaria, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja and Edouard Mendy all still sidelined fo this one.

Two of the names on that extensive list, James and Chilwell, are moving much closer to a return though as the pair are back training with the rest of the team. Finally, speaking of Pulisic, does he need to leave this summer? In the interests of saving his career?

Especially so now with the southwest London club having just splashed more cash on another winger? We looked at that idea here.

