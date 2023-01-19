The Sports Bank

Chelsea FC Team News at Liverpool: Mudryk, Chilwell, James

Chelsea FC continue to be aggressive in the January transfer window, signing Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk. The Ukrainian winger, who was also wanted by Arsenal, could make his debut on the weekend at Liverpool. He moves over on a 70 million Euro, plus 30 million Euro more, potentially, in add-ons.

He’s the fifth player Stamford Bridge have added this window, joining David Datro Fofana (Molde), Benoit Badiashile (Monaco), Andrey Santos (Vasco da Gama) and Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid- Loan).

Liverpool vs Chelsea FYIs

Kick off: 12:30pm GMT, Sunday Jan 21, Anfield

Team News:  Chelsea   Liverpool FC

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea   Liverpool FC

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea  24%   Draw  25%   Liverpool  51%

PL Form Guide:  Chelsea  WLLDW   Liverpool FC   LLWWW

PL Position: Chelsea   10th 28 pts    Liverpool FC 9th 28 pts

Felix still has sit two more games to sit out in his current three game suspension. Meanwhile you still have that long list of injuries, so big it could form an entire team, with:

Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling, N’Golo Kante, Reece James, Denis Zakaria, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja and Edouard Mendy all still sidelined fo this one.

Two of the names on that extensive list, James and Chilwell, are moving much closer to a return though as the pair are back training with the rest of the team.  Finally, speaking of Pulisic, does he need to leave this summer? In the interests of saving his career?

Especially so now with the southwest London club having just splashed more cash on another winger? We looked at that idea here.

