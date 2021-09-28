Update: N’Golo Kante to miss this game due to having contracted covid-19.
While Manchester City at Paris Saint-Germain is the headliner fixture of the next round of UEFA Champions League group stage play, Chelsea at Juventus is right there behind it. You don’t always get a match-up, in the group stages, of two teams that each have two UCL titles to their credit, so this is special; extra special.
Let’s take a look at who won’t be available for selection, and also who is doubtful for when the current holders take on the Serie A giants.
Chelsea FC at Juventus FYIs (Champions League)
Kickoff: Wed Sept 28, 8pm Juventus Stadium
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction: go here
Odds of winning: Juventus 4.20 Chelsea 1.90
Form Guide: Juventus WWDWL Chelsea: LWWWW
Key Stat: Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in 6 of their last 8 UCL matches
Chelsea FC Team News
The only confirmed absentee for the Blues is Christian Pulisic, who is still not match fit yet, having suffered an injury at the last international break. Sadly, this has been the story of his career much of the time.
Mason Mount missed out of the 1-0 loss to Manchester City due to injury and faces a race against time to be ready to feature here.
Jorginho and Reece James came off injured in that crunch clash and are both doubtful for this one. It’s a match that might provide a big chance for a couple of guys who haven’t played major minutes lately.
Prediction: Chelsea 1, Juventus 0
Look for the London club to bounce back in a big way here, and keep their European title defense chugging along on the right track.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
He co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Comments
I’m like cfc