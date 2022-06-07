Chelsea FC News: Mount, Lukaku, Havertz, James, Werner

It’s currently the off-season for all club competition, and this next round of international play is mostly just meaningless friendlies, so guest what time it is? Yes, it’s the summer silly season, when we shift the focus to transfer talk.
In other words, it’s a dead zone for news, and that’s where the CIES Football Observatory comes in.
How good of them to make their last weekly post before their summer break the list of the top 100 estimated transfer values for individual footballers worldwide.
We need something to talk about, right? And six Chelsea FC players made the list, which is about as impressive as it gets for any one single club.
The never should be dropped Mason Mount leads the way, at 14th, with a projected valuation of 100.3M Euro.
Doubt Thomas Tuchel would sell him for that amount though. Up next is Kai Havertz, the most expensive German born player in history, who comes in 19th, with a value of 93.6m Euros.
After the Cup final scoring sensation, we have defender Reece James, who many consider to be among the best right backs in the world, placing 28th, with a valuation of 82.5m.
Chelsea are open to a salary-sharing loan deal with Inter for Lukaku. It’s clear he wants the move. However, lots of work to be done still. Chelsea want a big loan fee and Lukaku to take a significant wage cut. They won’t proceed on current terms.
— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 6, 2022
Next up is Romelu Lukaku, who amazingly, despite all the off-the-pitch baggage, checks in at 48th, with a valuation of 68.8 Euro.
I guess we’ll see just how much the big Belgian is really worth now, as he’s really dying to get out of dodge and move back to Inter Milan. (See the tweet above) Turns out he’s been inching to try and get a transfer back for some time.
Doubt Chelsea supporters will miss him at all, when he’s gone.
Also on the list is another German forward, Timo Werner, who checks in at 79th, with a valuation of 56.3m, so for those who consider him a bust…well, he maintains value after all.
And then finally, the list rounds out with the priciest American in history, Christian Pulisic, who comes in 87th overall, with a valuation of 53m Euro.
We covered him in detail over at this link.
