Chelsea Team News vs Dortmund: Mount, James, Kante, Pulisic

It wasn’t a massively impressive win, or anything truly monumental (besting Leeds United 1-0 isn’t anything to write home about), but hey, Chelsea FC really need a win yesterday and they got it.

Manager Graham Potter deserves something positive right now as he’s under intense pressure and he’s been verbally abused by his fan base. Up next is another home match, this time a continental competition against Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea FC at Borussia Dortmund FYIs

Kickoff: Tue Mar 7, 8pm Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Competition: UCL Round of 16, Leg 2/2, BVB Leads 1-0

Team News: Chelsea Borussia Dortmund

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Borussia Dortmund

Google Result Probability: Borussia Dortmund 24% Extra Time 26% Chelsea FC win 50%

Chelsea Team News

This is going to be a huge clash, but once again Potter will be short-handed. Christian Pulisic returned to full training last week, but he hasn’t been included in a match day squad since he got injured against Manchester City in January.

Having missed the reverse fixture against the side that Chelsea purchased his contract from, he’ll chomping at the bit to get in here and face his former side.

Similarly, N’Golo Kante is back in full training, but he was also left out of the team that beat Leeds yesterday. Perhaps, like Pulisic, he’ll feature in maybe a limited role here.

Mason Mount missed out yesterday due to an abdominal issue. He would have to sit this one out anyway, due to disciplinary reasons. His yellow card accumulation in this competition has earned him a one match European ban for this clash.

Reece James is on the comeback trail, and should make the matchday squad here. Not so for the following players, all of which are long-term injury absentees: Thiago Silva, Edouard Mendy, Armando Broja and Cesar Azpilicueta.

