This week will see the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals with two blockbuster games ahead. Chelsea will host Real Madrid and their Premier League brethren Manchester City will be hosting Paris Saint-Germain.
Both ties are delicately poised with all four teams still having a good chance to make it to the final. City have the clearest advantage as they have a 2-1 lead over PSG. The other semi-final is knotted up at 1-1, but Chelsea has the slight edge thanks to the away goal.
Neymar
With Kylian Mbappe doubtful to start against the Manchester side, there will be even more pressure on the Brazilian to deliver the goods. PSG’s attack faded away in the first leg, and they will need to be at their best tomorrow night to overcome the deficit.
The forward might be playing in a different role, but his dribbling and finishing are qualities that should make the hosts wary. Given how well he performs in big games, we can expect him to make an impression once again.
Kevin De Bruyne
Though the Belgian was not at his best in the first leg, he turned the game on its head by getting the equaliser. For City to get a foothold against PSG, they will need their talisman to step up his level of play.
With pacey and skillful wingers by his side, the midfielder should be looking to make more defence splitting passes. The more this happens, the more chances City have of increasing their lead and reaching their first UCL final.
Karim Benzema
Real’s lone goal scorer in the first leg is the side’s biggest attacking threat. He is the one who is capable of causing problems for the Chelsea defence. The Blues are more likely to sit back and wait for their chances in this one, so the Frenchman will need to make use of his playmaking skills.
Benzema is capable of bringing in others into the game, which can help the Spanish side create more scoring chances.
Mason Mount
When we think of Chelsea, there are a few other players that come to mind first. However, Mount holds an important place in their setup, and manager Thomas Tuchel described him as “the full package.” The Englishman is capable of making driving runs from midfield which can really hurt Real. This was on display in the first leg where a lot of the attacks flowed through him.
Even if he does not score or assist, the midfielder has the ability to influence the game with his movement and passing. you saw this in the quarterfinals, where Mount was one of the team’s biggest heroes.
Fans will be hoping to see another round of exciting games in the Champions League and their wish will be granted. With higher stakes this time round, it will depend on who can keep calm and not make any mistakes when the pressure is higher.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind