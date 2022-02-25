Never thought we’d mention a club owner as the lead for a team news match preview article, but here we are. Also, never imagined I’d craft an article of this sort amidst a Russian invasion of Ukraine, but that’s the world today. Chelsea Football Club are owned by Russian Oligarch Roman Abramovich, a man who has a father-son kind of relationship with Russian Premier Vladimir Putin.
With Putin having now invaded Ukraine, and war dominating the home pages of news outlets all over the world, we are seeing boycotts of and sanctions against components of the Russian economy everywhere. Reports indicate that Abramovich may not be able to ever live in the United Kingdom again.
League Cup Final FYIs
Date: Sunday 27th February 2022
Kick: 430pm, Wembley Stadium, London
Team News: Chelsea Liverpool
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Liverpool
bet365 odds: Chelsea win 2/1 Draw 23/10 Liverpool win 11/8
Series History: Chelsea wins 65 Draws 43 Liverpool wins 82
Blues Fitness News
We even saw one Member of British Parliament, Chris Bryant, call for Abramovich to be stripped of his financial assets, including Chelsea FC. We can do a deep dive on that topic another time, but now we’ll get to on the pitch stuff.
Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Reece James, Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic are all now match fit. Elsewhere Mason Mount, who suffered ankle ligament damage in the Club World Cup triumph at the beginning of the month, was back on the bench for the midweek Champions League victory over LOSC.
It’s likely he’ll get more minutes here in this one.
Kovacic and Ziyech both limped off the 2-0 Tuesday night win at Stamford Bridge with injury, but obviously their fitness issues are not severe. James had been two months, due to a hamstring injury. Chelsea will be looking to win their second piece of silverware this season, on Sunday.
