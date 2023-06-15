Chelsea Strongly Pursuing Moises Caicedo, Brighton Want £70m

The transfer windows bring a lot of drama, but perhaps the most interesting plot twists of all are when a player formally says goodbye to his current team, only to say put. That is Moises Caicedo, who went all over social media in the January transfer window to say adios to Brighton & Hove Albion.

He even bragged about the idea of his generating a club record for transfer fee sale. As you know, he’s still there. Maybe not for too much longer though.

Chelsea will advance their pursuit of Moises Caicedo over the coming weeks. Brighton will let Caicedo leave. This was clear when he extended. It’s going to take around £70m guaranteed and £10m in add ons. Caicedo fully open to the move even without European football.? pic.twitter.com/Q7TvJ9nH0I — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 15, 2023

The tweet above is from CBS Sports Golazo Network reporter Ben Jacobs, who is essentially the CBS Sports version of Fabrizio Romano, or David Ornstein. You know, the insidiest insider that ever insided inside with all the other insidey insiders.

It sounds like Chelsea will make Moises Caicedo the main midfielder target now, with Arsenal going after Declan Rice, and Manchester United coming for Mason Mount.

Moises Caicedo has been strongly linked with all three of these clubs, and he obviously thought a concrete deal with an agreed upon fee, was already in place this past mid-winter. Otherwise he would never have made such public remarks.

Presumably it was Arsenal who had nabbed him, but there is a chance that it could have been Chelsea instead.

Brighton, who qualified for European competition for the first time in their history, would not let him leave then, reportedly. But they will now…at the right price of course.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

