Chelsea Pushing Hard to Complete £115m Moises Caicedo Deal

The Liverpool at Chelsea clash tomorrow is more than just the marquee matchup of the Premier League’s season opening weekend. It’s also the de facto Moises Caicedo Cup.

BREAKING: Chelsea are pushing to complete a British transfer record of £115m for Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo. ? Sky Sports News understands that a deal could be agreed before Chelsea kick-off their Premier League campaign against Liverpool tomorrow. ? pic.twitter.com/Ng2qFWcPIH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 12, 2023

And here is another update on the situation, via David Ornstein of The Athletic

Sounds like Stamford Bridge is being very proactive to a. outbid Liverpool and b. get this deal over the line ASAP. They’re so motivated to close this deal that they even nixed their done deal for Tyler Adams yesterday.

Also on Friday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that his side club reached an agreement on a transfer fee for the Ecuadorian midfielder. However, Caicedo agreed personal terms with Chelsea weeks ago. It has always been Chelsea that Caicedo wants, but Brighton would rather deal with Liverpool.

Then you have the fact that there is obvious bad blood between Caicedo and Brighton. They just want to get compensated as much as they can on a very expensive asset. And that is very understandable, given how Brighton already sold their other prized asset midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister, to Liverpool already this summer at a price that was far too low.

They don’t care if it is the team Caicedo wants or not. And they obviously don’t want to spite him either. They just want to get paid, and get paid handsomely. When you get to mid-August, this is where the transfer sagas can get really tedious and often quite bitter.

This Moises Caicedo narrative is certainly all of those things, but most likely, he’ll be a Chelsea player soon rather than later.

