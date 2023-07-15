Chelsea Hope to Sign Moises Caicedo for Under £100m

Move over Andre Onana to Manchester United and Declan Rice to Arsenal, as we’ve got yet another summer transfer saga that is taking way too long to finally get over the line. That would be Moises Caicedo (potentially) to Chelsea.

The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder long agreed personal terms with Chelsea, but Brighton continue to play hardball in negotiations.

There is some frustration from the Moises Caicedo camp at now quite slow-moving talks between Brighton and #CFC. Patience is going to be key to negotiations. But Caicedo remains a top priority for Chelsea, who still believe a deal can be reached for under £100m.?? pic.twitter.com/l6mZEx1Iwe — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 14, 2023

And when we say agreed to join the team, we really mean it, as he’s said it publicly.

“It’s a big team, that’s true,” Caicedo was famously quoted when asked by a reporter about a potential transfer to Stamford Bridge.

“A very historic team and I can’t say no because it’s a very big, historic, beautiful team. The city as well is beautiful.”

Chelsea remain the only club in talks to sign Moisés Caicedo — also only club to agree on personal terms with Caicedo at this stage. ?? #CFC Negotiations are active and concrete between Chelsea and Brighton, even today. pic.twitter.com/a2aPufKDvJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2023

Back in January it really appeared that Caicedo was headed to Arsenal. He even formally said goodbye to Brighton on social media! But the club wouldn’t let him leave. Now they will, but not until they get p-a-i-d paid!

Even though there is no one bidding against Chelsea, to drive up the price, the Seagulls still want to get £100m for their midfield maestro.

Can’t say I blame them, given

a.) they see Rice topping out at £105m to break the British transfer fee record and

b.) they sold too low on Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool, and won’t get fleeced again.

Hopefully, they can have a breakthrough in negotiations soon, because Caicedo is yet another transfer narrative that is just way too tedious to take.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

