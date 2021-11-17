Minutes of Chelsea Star Christian Pulisic Still Being Managed

For the second match of this international period, Chelsea star Christian Pulisic only came off the bench for the USMNT. Pulisic was subbed on for Timothy Weah, the USA’s lone goal scorer, in the 66′ of the side’s 1-1 draw with Jamaica.
Heading into this break, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel basically said that he didn’t want the Stars and Stripes to overcook the 22-year-old, and that’s exactly what has transpired. USA Coach Gregg Berhalter said that Pulisic still isn’t ready to go the full 90 minutes yet.
“He wasn’t ready to start the game,” Berhalter told his post match news conference.
“He’s working his way back, man. We wanted to keep the big picture in this window. He’s doing well.”
Pulisic, who has battled both an ankle injury and a breakthrough covid-19 infection this season, has missed out on a lot of playing time this season. While he’s clearly match fit, and then some, the Hershey, Pennsylvania native isn’t at the level of completing an entire match right now.
Chelsea visit Leicester City on Saturday, and it is expected that Pulisic will be named to the squad, but most likely only as a substitute.
Pulisic scored the game winner against Mexico, and taunted the team’s biggest rivals with an undershirt message, in the other match this international break.
The USA result was both frustrating and disappointing, as it saw the USA fall from the top spot and into second place
