Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Middlesbrough (FA Cup)

March 17, 2022 By Leave a Comment
Chelsea FC head to the Riverside Stadium, to take on giant-killers Middlesbrough in FA Cup elite 8 action, with hopes of reaching the Final Four (sorry, we’re speaking only in March Madness mode) we’re likely to see Thomas Tuchel do a bit of squad rotation. Coming off a Champions League win in Northern France on Wednesday night, the Blues have had a bit of fixture congestion, and now is the time for guys like Kepa Arrizabalaga, Malang Sarr and Romelu Lukaku to get a first team assignment.

Yes, we’re talking about the big Belgian, the club’s all-time most expensive player, in these terms right now. He hasn’t had a first team assignment game since the infamous Crystal Palace match on February 19, when he had just seven touches. We’re thinking he’s a lock to start here, ditto for César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea at Middlesbrough FA Cup Quarterfinal FYIs

Kick: Sat March 19, Riverside Stadium. 5:15pm

Chelsea Team News: go here

Odds: Middlesbrough  11/2,  Draw  16/5  Chelsea 1/2

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Sarr; Ziyech, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Lukaku

Fearless Prediction

The Boro have knocked out both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in this competition, but we’re feeling the Cinderella run for this Championship side is now over. It’s midnight, and the royal carriage is about to turn back into a pumpkin. Chelsea 3-0
