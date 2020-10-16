Chelsea FC Team News: Mendy, Silva, Chilwell, Pulisic, Ziyech

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard met the media today via Zoom conference and during the session he gave a fitness update on several of his key players. It was certainly a mixed bag- good news, bad news kind of thing ahead of tomorrow’s clash at home versus Southampton FC. No. 1 Edouard Mendy is out, as is the summer signing in central defense, Thiago Silva.
He is not injured, but he’ll miss out anyway due to the long travel issues he’d dealt with over international break. He has only just returned from representing Brazil in the CONMEBOL qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, and isn’t fully integrated back into the team yet.
Southampton FC at Chelsea FC FYIs
Kickoff: Sat October 17, 3pm BST, Stamford Bridge, London
TV: NBCSN (US) BT Sport Box Office, a pay-per-view service (UK)
Southampton team news and Chelsea starting XI prediction: go here
Chelsea team news/match preview: go to this link
Betting Odds: Chelsea win 8/15 Draw 15/4 Southampton win 11/2
“Mendy won’t be fit for this game but we hope he won’t be out for too long,” Lampard told the news conference.
“Thiago Silva after his trip [with the Brazil national team], is not in the squad. He’s not unfit but he’s not ready to play in the weekend’s game due to the travelling he’s done. Ben Chilwell is in the squad.
“He’s got over some of the feelings with the injury he has had for a while that took him out of England squad, so he’s available for tomorrow. Christian Pulisic is in the squad, he’s fit and ready, and Hakim Ziyech is also in the squad. He’s not fit to start but is fit enough to participate in some way, we hope.”
Ziyech will apparently make his Chelsea debut, but only in limited minutes. He did play over a half hour for Morocco during the international break. As for Pulisic, he’s sounded very confident and ambitious in a wide-ranging interview he gave over the break. He’s only seen a few minutes of playing time thus far on the young season, so expect Capt. America to have a bigger role here, possibly in the first team.
While Kepa Arrizabalaga maintains he’ll fight for his place at Chelsea, we think he’ll get passed over here and Lampard will go with Willy Caballero in between the sticks. That’s a bummer for the Spaniard and world’s most expensive goalkeeper, as opportunities for playing time are going to be few and far between. It sounds like Mendy will be back in action before too long.
