Chelsea Team News vs Aston Villa (EFL Cup): Pulisic, Mendy

When Chelsea hosts Aston Villa in midweek, for an EFL Cup third round clash, they will remain without the services of first choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. The Blues No. 1 missed out of the 3-0 London derby win over Tottenham Hotspur yesterday, due to injury.
“We tried throughout the week and yesterday (Saturday) in training it was so-so,” explained Blues boss Thomas Tuchel. “It comes from the last-minute kick against Zenit in the Champions League.”
Chelsea vs Aston Villa FYIs
Kickoff: Wed. Sept 21, 7:45pm, Stamford Bridge
Head to Head: Chelsea wins 65, Draws 35, Aston Villa 58
Odds: Chelsea to win: 2/5, Draw: 18/5, Aston Villa to win: 13/2
“It is very painful and did not feel 100% comfortable going for a full stretch or to land on it. He didn’t feel comfortable at fight at set-pieces or corners.
“So we decided to go with 100% and that was Kepa and have Edou with us to be supportive and have good energy. I’m happy Kepa a crucial role today and kept a clean sheet. This is what he deserves and I am happy that he could.”
Tuchel also gave an update on Christian Pulisic, saying that he’s working hard at the Cobham training ground on Sunday, but he all but ruled him him out for Wednesday fitness status depends on how that session went.
“I think for Christian the game against Aston Villa [in the Carabao Cup in midweek] is maybe a bit too close,” Tuchel said.
“I hope that I’m wrong but this is my impression. He’s not in training so far but let’s see tomorrow. Maybe if he had a good progression today, maybe it’s possible. It would be super nice for us to have him but for me it’s a bit doubtful.”
It seems like the massive Premier League crunch clash, against Manchester City on Saturday, Sept. 25, is when we could finally see Pulisic back in action. He has been out since international break, having suffered an ankle injury in the USA’s World Cup qualifying win over Honduras.
He had also missed time with Chelsea prior to the injury, having contracted a breakthrough infection of covid-19.
