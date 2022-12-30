Heading into the New Year’s Day fixture against Nottingham Forest, Chelsea FC have a new major fitness concern. Edouard Mendy, the sometimes No. 1, sometimes No. 2 goalkeeper has a shoulder injury. He has been dealing with the issue since the World Cup.

“We are not sure about Mendy,” said manager Graham Potter about the Senegal shot-stopper. “We’ll have to see in the next few days. He has a problem with the bone around his shoulder, that he picked up at the World Cup. He may still need a bit of time.”

Chelsea FC at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Jan 1 Dec 27, 4:30pm GMT, City Ground

Chelsea win 58% Draw 24% Nottingham Forest win 18%

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form: Chelsea WLLLD Nottingham Forest LWDLW

PL Standing: Chelsea 8th, 24 pts Nottingham Forest 19th, 13 pts

Team News for Both Sides

We’re guessing that Kepa Arrizabalaga will get the call in goal then. Also, the following Blues players are out injured for this one, and (more or less) for the long term:

ReeceJames (knee), N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf) and Armando Broja (knee- more on this here).

Switching over to the Tricky Trees, the following players are sidelined with injuries for this one:

Michael Olise (foot), James McArthur (groin), Sam Johnstone (thigh), Jack Butland (hand)

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories