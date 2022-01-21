Chelsea Team News vs Tottenham: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen

It’s a London derby with massive top four ramifications on Sunday, and it headlines the next round of Premier League fixtures. The Blues won a pair of League Cup matches versus Tottenham earlier this month, adding to their two-straight PL wins over their rivals who are just up the road.
Chelsea have won five of their last six against Spurs, keeping 5 clean sheets in the process. So you got to like their chances here. But they will be missing a few key players, so let’s take a look at who those individual footballers are.
Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea FC FYIs
Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday, Jan. 23, Stamford Bridge
Team News: Chelsea Tottenham
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Tottenham
Premier League Podcast: go here
Series History: Chelsea wins 76, Tottenham wins 55, Draws 41
Premier League Form Guide: Chelsea WDDLD Tottenham DWDWW
Odds: Chelsea (-154), Tottenham (+400), Draw (+280)
Chelsea Team News
Edouard Mendy is still away at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Reece James is a long term injury absentee. Ben Chilwell is done for the season already while Andreas Christensen, and Trevoh Chalobah will be absent due to injury or illness.
Other than that, Thomas Tuchel will have all other options available.
Prediction: Tottenham 2, Chelsea 1
Blues have been a mess lately, and Antonio Conte will have extra motivation here to get one over on his former employer.
