Mauricio Pochettino Reaches Verbal Agreement to Coach Chelsea FC

Congratulations to Todd Boehly and Chelsea- your coaching search is nearing its end. Mauricio Pochettino, who previously managed Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC, is a fine choice.

According to multiple reports, Pochettino has verbally agreed to become the next manager.

And according to Sky Sports, his formal introduction as the next boss could come as early as next week.

Things are progressing really fast with Pochettino and Chelsea, and this is the first promising development at Stamford Bridge in quite some time. Not only will Chelsea finish the year trophy-less, but there is a good chance the Blues won’t even finish on the first page of the standings this season.

Pochettino has won the Premier League Manager of the Month award five times, and he came as close as anybody has to ending Tottenham’s infamous trophy drought, leading Spurs to a runner-up finish in the 2018-19 Champions League and the 2014-15 EFL Cup.

While they may not sound so impressive…take a look at what has happened to Tottenham since Pochettino left. Additionally, Poch has a Ligue 1 title on his CV.

  1. Ted Pols says

    So Harry Kane runs his contract down and he leaves Spurs at the end of next season to join Chelsea. – absolute “Masterstroke” Daniel Levy you have just proved that you may be a great businessman but when it comes to evaluating the quality of potential footballers and potential trophy winning managers you could write what you know down on the back of one of your overpriced season tickets. For over 70 years I have followed the boys in white watching my first game in 1954 against WBA (0-0 ) But now instead of COYS it’s now going to be “Blue is the Colour”. Thanks you Daniel Levy , you have destroyed everything I lived and breathed for when it came to football, Now I will follow a magnificent manager whose shared the same passion and love for Spurs that so many of us had, a passion and love that has been destroyed by Daniel Levy’s inability to do what it right for Spurs- appoint Poch !!

