Congratulations to Todd Boehly and Chelsea- your coaching search is nearing its end. Mauricio Pochettino, who previously managed Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC, is a fine choice.

According to multiple reports, Pochettino has verbally agreed to become the next manager.

BREAKING: Mauricio Pochettino has reached a verbal agreement with #CFC. Chelsea hope to have his appointment fully wrapped up by the end of the week. – talkSPORT sources understand. ? Listen ? https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/9nSqnKXo83 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 26, 2023

And according to Sky Sports, his formal introduction as the next boss could come as early as next week.

Things are progressing really fast with Pochettino and Chelsea, and this is the first promising development at Stamford Bridge in quite some time. Not only will Chelsea finish the year trophy-less, but there is a good chance the Blues won’t even finish on the first page of the standings this season.

Pochettino has won the Premier League Manager of the Month award five times, and he came as close as anybody has to ending Tottenham’s infamous trophy drought, leading Spurs to a runner-up finish in the 2018-19 Champions League and the 2014-15 EFL Cup.

While they may not sound so impressive…take a look at what has happened to Tottenham since Pochettino left. Additionally, Poch has a Ligue 1 title on his CV.

