Chelsea Close to Hiring Mauricio Pochettino as Next Manager

You know how it works in the big club manager old boys network- the same names continue to get recycled. According to multiple reports, Mauricio Pochettino is close to becoming the next manager of Chelsea FC. The Argentine’s last gig was leading Paris Saint-Germain, which came on the heels of a very successful tenure at Tottenham Hotspur.

He was the head coach at Southampton prior to his stint in north London.

You can see more about the situation, via the tweet above, which cites Spanish outlet MARCA. And according to The Guardian: “Pochettino is the favourite and there is growing confidence talks will end in a successful conclusion.”

Early on, Julian Nagelsmann was considered the strong front-runner, as the German was recently let go by Bayern Munich, and thus back on the open market. According to the report though, Nagelsmann withdrew his name from consideration.

Former Spain boss Luis Enrique has also been linked with the job. The Todd Boehly era of Chelsea FC has been a disaster thus far, and it has resulted in the sacking of not just one, but two managers: Thomas Tuchel (who replaced Nagelsmann at Bayern- see it’s all just a coaching carousel) and Graham Potter in his initial season.

Mauricio Pochettino would join Jose Mourinho in the “managed both Chelsea and Tottenham in recent years club,” because again, this business is all about re-treading.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

