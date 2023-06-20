Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Christopher Nkunku, Mateo Kovacic

It’s time to talk some Chelsea transfer rumors, and we have a triple shot of Chelsea transfer talk for you today. The first set is over at this link, and the second grouping can be found at this link. Let’s get the party started on part three right here right now. Chelsea are strongly expected to officially confirm the signing of RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku when July begins.

According to ESPN, the deal is worth about €60m. Let’s flash back to when this story first broke, back in late November.

Fabrizio Romano, the famous “here we go” guy, Tweeted back then:

“Chelsea are closing in on Christopher Nkunku deal. Medical already done as reported in September, agreement in place with Leipzig for more than €60m clause / easier payment terms. Long term deal agreed starting from June 2023. Time to sign contracts then… here we go.”

Elsewhere midfield maven Mateo Kovacic, 29, has a future that lies with a different club, Manchester City.

The Croatian was set to sign a new deal with Chelsea before he jetted off to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, but obviously it didn’t happen. And now, given that his contract runs until June of 2024, Chelsea have no choice but to get something, anything, in return now.

These two big six clubs are on the verge of completing a deal worth about €40 million (£34.2m). The Croatian is thought to have long already agreed to personal terms.

The Manchester Evening News has more.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories