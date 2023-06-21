Mateo Kovacic Set for Man City Medical Ahead of £30m Move

Time to cue up the Ron Burgundy “boy that escalated quickly” meme, in regards to Chelsea FC’s summer sell-off. Two players, Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz, are off to fellow “big six” clubs at home while four more are headed to Saudi Arabia. Here we focus on Kovacic, as the Croatian sensation is moving north to Manchester City.

The move doesn’t make such for City, unless they have confirmation that Ilkay Gundogan is leaving. And the signing of this specific defensive midfielder, most likely is, confirmation.

More exclusive details on Kovaci? deal. Understand Manchester City will pay a guaranteed fee of £25m to Chelsea. £5m will be also included in add-ons to be activated only if/when Man City will win titles — not player’s performances. Pep has his new midfielder.

Here we go. ??? pic.twitter.com/kT0diRKn54 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023

2023 Chelsea FC Summer Transfer Window

In

Christopher Nkunku, RB Leipzig (deal done last fall)

Kendry Paez, Independiente del Valle (come over when he turns 18)

Nicolas Jackson, Villarreal (pending physical)

Out

Kai Havertz, Arsenal

N’Golo Kante, Al-Ittihad

Edouard Mendy, Al-Ahli

Kalidou Koulibaly, Al-Hilal

Hakim Ziyech, Al-Nassr

Mateo Kovacic, Manchester City

SIX HERE WE GO SALES IN THE PAST 24 HOURS ???? WE ARE COOKING ?? pic.twitter.com/Hxg6y9MfVj — Janty (@CFC_Janty) June 21, 2023

As you can see, via the embedded tweet posted above by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, it is indeed “here we go” time on Mateo Kovacic. Romano spelled out more details in a second tweet, pointing out that the two clubs reached an agreement on a £30 million fee. It’s a guaranteed fee of £25m, plus £5m included in add-ons.

However, those performance based incentives only turn into real compensation when City win titles. You’ll notice I said “when” not “if,” City win titles.

As they are now treble winners, as of earlier this month, it’s safe to say that City will win more silverware while Mateo Kovacic is around.

It is very interesting that the add-ons are team, not individually, based. That doesn’t happen all too often in transfer deals.

