Mason Mount Provides Heroics in Chelsea’s Huge Champions League Win

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount opened the scoring today, in his side’s 2-0 away win over FC Porto in the Champions League. Mount’s goal, in the first of the two legs in the Quarterfinal tie was a superb finish, which came off a fantastic turn with his first touch.
Mount sent his shot past the Porto keeper into the far corner, and the goal stood up as the match winner, in a game that was a true statement of Euro intent for Chelsea.
“[Mount’s opener] was an important goal and opened up the game for us and calmed nerves,” Blues boss Thomas Tuchel said after the match.
“It wasn’t an easy shot but very precise. I am very happy for Mason, he takes responsibility. Mason is precise with his finishing and always ready to help us.”
Mount described the scoring strike and the feeling after achieving it
“After 10 games, I had been waiting for my chance,” he said in postgame.
“[Jorginho] played it on my left foot. I knew the player was on my shoulder and I feel like he gambled a bit so I tried to take it on the turn so I could hit it first time. Obviously it came off and I’m very happy with it.”
It was a phenomenal bounce back for Chelsea, who were humiliated over the weekend in domestic competition. Surrenduring five goals to West Brom on Saturday was terribly out of character, as Chelsea’s defending has been superb in the Tuchel era.
“At the back recently we’ve been very strong except for one game and I thought we did that very well,” Mount pointed out.
“They had chances but we were blocking and putting our bodies on the line.”
Up next for Mason Mount and Chelsea is a short trip to Selhurst Park for a London derby against Crystal Palace.
