Mason Mount Says a Chelsea FA Cup Win Would be Massive

It’s a massive year of seismic change for Mason Mount and Chelsea FC, but a lot of the major issues have already been settled. We know who the new owner is- Todd Boehly, as Roman Abramovich recorded a record sale price for his most prized asset. We also know that Chelsea will finish in the top four, as the 3-0 win over Leeds United all but clinched it yesterday. What we don’t know, however, is if they’ll end the season with one trophy (the Blues won the FIFA Club World in February) or two.
Mason Mount, one of the club’s most undroppable players, was asked about the importance of finishing in the top four, and besting Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday,
“It’s massive,” the English international said in an interview with Chelsea’s 5th Stand app.
“You look over the last couple years we’ve managed to secure the top four. Two years ago we got it with fourth position, the next year we won the Champions League. So you know how massive it is to look ahead to next season and what we can achieve as a team. It’s a fresh start and you go again.
“To kind of ruin everything that we’ve done this whole season with a couple of games left, it would be heartbreaking for us. So we know what we need to do now.”
How Chelsea Reached the FA Cup Final
- Third round: Chelsea 5 Chesterfield 1
- Fourth round: Chelsea 2 Plymouth Argyle 1 (aet)
- Fifth round: Luton Town 2 Chelsea 3
- Quarter-final: Middlesbrough 0 Chelsea 2
- Semi-final: Chelsea 2 Crystal Palace 0
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel discussed the magnitude of this weekend’s match as well; in the program notes for the Leeds United fixture.
“This is a huge match in every sense,” Tuchel wrote. “These days, if you play in the final against either Liverpool or Manchester City, it cannot be bigger.”
