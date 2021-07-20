Mason Mount and Declan Rice Play Hoops on a Luxury Yacht (Video)

We’ve reached that point of the football calendar where there just isn’t much to talk about, outside of transfer rumors. Unfortunately, it’s been a very dull transfer window so far, and with preseason friendlies being, well, preseason friendlies and all the major summer international tournaments over, it’s time to take a look at what the major individual footballers are doing while on holiday.
Everyone needs an offseason to recharge and relax, even the most fit human beings on the planet, so let’s take a look at what they’ve been up to summer vacation.
With that mind, we’re going with a basketball theme today, because tonight could see the final day of the ’20-’21 NBA season. The small market Milwaukee Bucks could end their long championship drought. And if they do so, it means the Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul, will be denied their first ever championship.
England midfielders Mason Mount and Declan Rice got some hoops time in on the deck of a luxury yacht in the Greek islands. The West Ham United star and Chelsea academy product is rocking a Michael Jordan #23 jersey with his own nickname on the back.
Watch the video above as he takes the ball at the top of the key and runs a give and go to Mount, who is wearing a Kobe Bryant L.A. Lakers #24.
Mason Mount provides the assist as Rice finishes with a lay-in against a very scenic and idyllic backdrop. No doubt this exchange will only fuel more transfer speculation (or at least more hope from Chelsea fans) that the Hammers midfield maestro will make the switch to west London.
France/Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has also been playing some hoops this summer holiday.
