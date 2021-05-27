The stage is set for a blockbuster end to the season as we get to see two teams from England fight it out in Europe’s premier tournament. Manchester City take on Chelsea in the Champions League final on Saturday and who will be the key players to watch? These clubs have already met each other thrice this year but it was the Blues who emerged victorious in two of the three previous meetings.
Pep Guardiola will want to turn that tide around (the Blues have taken the last two) and help his team win their first Champions League. This match is going to be a tactically intriguing battle with two intelligent managers looking to outsmart the other. So which players will have the biggest say on the outcome of this momentous clash?
Manchester City vs Chelsea FYIs
Manchester City – Kevin De Bruyne
It’s almost a cliché to cite the Belgian as City’s key player, but it goes to show just how vital he is to this team. Not only is his passing a threat, but the playmaker is also capable of scoring and Chelsea will have to be wary of that.
During the time that Thomas Tuchel has been in charge of the Blues, he has made them defensively strong. This was seen in both his victories over City, where they didn’t give the Cityzens much room to attack. This is where the vision and talent of De Bruyne will come into play.
Ahead of him there are going to be some pacey wingers in Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling. If the midfielder can find them on a regular basis, Guardiola’s men will find it easier to get behind the Chelsea defence. He is certainly someone who can swing the match in City’s favour.
Chelsea – Mason Mount
With N’Golo Kante a doubt for this game, there will be more responsibility on the Englishman’s shoulders. But as witnessed in the semi-final against Real Madrid, he is capable of handling the pressure. He scored the game winning goal, set-up beautifully by Christian Pulisic. The Anglo-American attacking alliance of Gen Zs will be key in this one.
What makes Mason Mount so dangerous is his ability to make driving runs through the defence. This is especially helpful when dealing with the opposition press. And with Chelsea’s propensity to hit teams on the counter, this skill becomes even more valuable.
The midfielder is also able to get back and help the defence which will be needed when you have someone like De Bruyne in the other team. His passing is essential in finding the forwards and if it all comes together, he could hand the Blues the ultimate advantage.
Both Manchester City and Chelsea are managed by individuals who have a game plan that works for them. To get their hands on the trophy, the match will be determined by individuals who win their one-on-one battles.
And if one of these two players can take over the proceedings, it will most likely be their team who is crowned as kings of Europe.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
