Chelsea FC Furious at Mason Mount for Breaking Quarantine

Chelsea FC midfielder Mason Mount is about to become the most hated man in world football, if he isn’t already. At the very least, he could face a hefty fine from his club after he’s been “reminded of his responsibilities” following his breaking of quarantine.
After Mount’s teammate, Callum Hudson-Odoi, tested positive for coronavirus last Thursday the entire Chelsea first team squad, the coaching and backroom staff were all quarantined per United Kingdom government guidelines. Mount broke the self-isolation rules on the weekend to play five-a-side in central London with a fellow Premier League player.
The Mirror reported that Chelsea's Mason Mount and West Ham's Declan Rice were playing a five-a-side game at the Trent Park Football centre near Barnet.https://t.co/vKc1Jy6KQo
Mount was spotted with his friend, West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, and the the fallout for their pick-up game has been severe. Mason Mount has been widely criticized for his actions and deservedly so. His flagrant breaking of protocol showcases his unawareness of this situation’s severity.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus and he’s been on lock down ever since. At Manchester United, every player gets two daily tests for the virus. Europe is the epicenter for the global COVID-19 pandemic right now, and Mount is out here engaging in close contact activities in a densely populated area.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.
