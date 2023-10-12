Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Martinez, Toney, Osimhen

Chelsea have a pretty big void at the striker position right now, as Christopher Nkunku is dealing with a long-term knee injury and Nicolas Jackson has had some struggles with accumulating bookings. Could a dip into the January transfer market solve their woes? What about Lautaro Martinez, Ivan Toney or Victor Osimhen?

Let’s cover all three, starting with the first name on that list.

Sounds like he’s not coming!

“My agent is working on my new deal here at Inter,” said Martinez, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“I’m very happy. I give my best for the club and my family also loves being here. I can’t see any reason to change and join another club.”

Martinez’s agent, Alejandro Camano, has also confirmed that the player wishes to stay at Inter.

Speaking to TV Play, quoted by Goal, he said: “Lautaro doesn’t want to hear anything other than Inter. They also have Armando Broja, but there are no signs that they think he’s the long-term answer right now.

According to ESPN, Chelsea have added Napoli hit man Victor Osimhen to their list of striker targets for January. The 24-year-old Nigerian has gotten off to a strong start this season, as he’s got six goals in 10 games already.

Thus he’s expected to command a transfer fee of about £120 million, which is understandable, given how much high-flying forwards typically cost these days.

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel is all for it, saying on The Obi One Podcast:

“I hope he comes to Chelsea. From the noises that I hear, he is a big United [fan], I think probably. I hope he comes to Chelsea.”

Another option that Chelsea are pursuing is Ivan Toney of Brentford, who is suspended until mid-January, due to his breeching of numerous Football Association betting rules.

Due to his “gambling addict” admission, and remorse for what he did, his suspension has been reduced. And as you might expect, his transfer market value has plummeted.

If Chelsea were to sign Toney (and according to journalist Dean Jones, the player himself is interested) instead of Osimhen, it is thought that he would cost about £40 million less.

At least in theory; and Toney would only have to make a short trip across London too.

Both players will be pursued by numerous other suitors as well, as top tier strikers are always in demand. All in all, it promises to be a very aggressive January for Chelsea.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

