Chelsea Team News vs Everton: Malo Gusto, Marc Guiu

In Malo Gusto, Chelsea FC have a new injury concern as they head down the stretch of the season here. The right back was forced off in the 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday with a thigh injury. From the sound of things, his season may now be over.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca gave a grim update.

Blues Team News

“Unfortunately, it’s not a good one. It looks like a muscle injury,” Maresca said on Sunday, in regards to the injury to Malo Gusto.

Maybe we’ll get another update on Friday.

Elsewhere Marc Guiu is moving closer towards a return. While he won’t feature against Everton on the weekend, he should be back in early May.

“We have good news on Marc,” Maresca said on April 9.

“From today, he looks quite good, much better, and he can be back before the season finishes.”

Elsewhere Wesley Fofana and Omari Kellyman are of course out for the season while Mykhailo Mudryk is suspended indefinitely.

