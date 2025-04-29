Chelsea FC Team News at Djurgarden: Malo Gusto, Marc Guiu

Chelsea defender Malo Gusto has a minor thigh injury, but it may be enough to keep him out of the trip to Djugarden on Thursday. While he has already returned to training, he could be held out as a precaution in midweek. We’ll learn more once he undergoes a late fitness test to see if Malo Gusto will make the travel squad or not.

Other than that, the Blues have three more injury absentees: Wesley Fofana (thigh), Omari Kellyman (hamstring) and Marc Guiu (groin).

UEFA Europa Conference League Semifinals Leg 1/2

Chelsea FC at Djurgarden

Kickoff: Thurs. May 1, 8pm, 3Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Chelsea FC Preview Material- Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Blues Team News

Of the trio, only Guiu will be returning to action this season. Blues boss Enzo Maresca said on Friday: “Marc is still out. He is doing well, and he is getting closer. Maybe another one or two weeks and then we hope he will be back to help us with the final part of the season.”

And then of course Mykhailo Mudryk is out with a suspension. He has been suspended since January due to his failing a drug test. He faces the possibility of a four year ban, having tested positive for a banned substance.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories