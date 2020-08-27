Chelsea Sign Malang Sarr, Continue Summer Shopping Spree

Chelsea FC have continued their summer shopping spree by adding 21-year-old defender Malang Sarr on a free transfer. Sarr, who played mostly centreback, but also featured as a left back with his former club, Nice, will now go out on loan for the 20/21 season.
His deal with Chelsea is for five seasons. The Sarr acquisition comes one day after the club announnced the arrival of 18-year-old left back Ben Chilwell from Leicester City.
“The opportunity to sign Malang was one we could not miss,” Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia told the club’s website.
“He is a tremendous prospect and we will be monitoring him closely during his loan period, hoping he will soon be back at Chelsea. We are very happy to welcome him to the club today.”
Malang Sarr joins Chilwell, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech to become the fourth new player to join Chelsea for the upcoming season. Kai Havertz and/or Thiago Silva could be next, and it may not be very long until either or both are officially announced as new players.
Malang Sarr arrives with plenty of experience in France, playing over 100 times for Nice and earning the club’s young player of the year award. He also experience with the U21 national team.
With all their pick-ups this summer shopping season, you’ve really got to hand it to Granovskaia, Frank Lampard and the rest of the team at Stamford Bridge.
It’s quite the accomplishment that they finished fourth this past season, all things considered, but the bar has significantly been raised now. With all their spending, which isn’t even done yet, they need to contend for the league title.
