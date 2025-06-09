Chelsea FC are going to have a very busy summer transfer window, with plenty of comings and goings. And on this silly season Sunday we’ll discuss the likely outbound Kepa Arrizabalaga, as well as the potentially inbound Mike Maignan. So let’s get this goalkeepers invited only party started with the latest on the Kepa narrative.

The Spaniard became the most expensive goalkeeper of all-time when he moved to Chelsea from Athletic Club for €80 million (£71.6 million) in August of 2018.

That was his release clause seven years ago. Today, it’s just £5 million, and Arsenal are ready to exercise it. This deal, according to multiple outlets, is close to getting done.

Safe to say, given the insane depreciation rate on his release clause, Kepa was a bit of a bust at Chelsea.

That, and all the times the southwest London club sent him out on loan is also a clue.

This past season he was at AFC Bournemouth, and he had his moments, here and there, at Real Madrid (where he really wanted to move permanently).

Kepa joins the likes of Kai Havertz, Jorginho, Willian, David Luiz and Raheem Sterling- guys who didn’t fit in at Chelsea, so they then tried to revive their careers at Arsenal.

And as one shot-stopper prepares to exit, a new one is on the verge of coming in- Mike Maignan.

One Football cites reports in the Italian media indicating that AC Milan and Chelsea have reached agreement on an €18 million transfer fee.

Maignan, a 29-year-old Frenchman, has already agreed personal terms, so all that’s left now, to get this one over the line, is the medical eval and the requisite paperwork. It shouldn’t be an issue.

