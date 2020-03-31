Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Gabriel Magalhaes, Willian, Mousa Dembele

Chelsea FC, along with the rest of global football, are off indefinitely, but there are still plenty of news items to discuss. We also have some transfer talk to do, because if there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors.
We get things started with Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, who is reportedly set to become the second player signed by Stamford Bridge this summer. Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech is expected to be a Blues player, officially, on July 1 when the window techincally opens. He and his camp reached agreement on a £33.6 million deal in the January window.
As for Magalhaes, he’s rated with a value of about £30 million according to Eurosport, and this is a situation that has escalated quickly, with the Daily Star citing transfer expert Duncan Castles. Word is that the southwest London side have already had a bid accepted.
Sticking with Ligue 1, the Daily Mail says that Chelsea are first in line for the transfer race to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, who could cost up to £60 million. The Daily Express has more at this link.
Elsewhere, contract talks with Willian have stalled and he’s likely set to move on a free. He’d like to stay in England, and supposedly, he’ll have a chance to stay in London with both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur keen.
A favorite of Jose Mourinho, the now Tottenham boss would be keen for a reunion.
“It would be a good signing,” former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson told Football Insider.
“I think it’s a player that Mourinho knows well. I would be surprised if Chelsea let him go because he is a top player.
“Spurs have a lot of attacking midfield players, and he fits that bill as to what they have already got. There would have to be a few outgoings, but that is a manager putting his stamp on a squad, implementing the changes and getting the players he wants.
“Mourinho was brought in for a reason, and Spurs will have to let him do that to an extent. I would be very surprised if he came in, as there would have to be outgoings first to make room.”
“He is very similar to what they have already got.”
