Chelsea won’t get back to competitive play for a fortnight yet, and that’s a good thing, given how many injuries they’re dealing with right now. With all the injuries that we need to cover, we needed two articles to cover it all.

Here in part two, we’ll go over Noni Madueke, Omari Kellyman and David Datro Fofana. Meanwhile part one discussed Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu.

Noni Madueke

Noni, by all accounts, should be ready for the next game, as he’s near full recovery from his hamstring injury.

“He will be back probably after the international break,” said Maresca. “Him and Noni [Madueke]. Before the international break we have two games, and finally, [the] break where we can recover the players and go for the last sprint.”

Omari Kellyman has announced that his season is over due to re-injuring his hamstring. pic.twitter.com/uM5TgNESbh — Felix (@FelixJohnston_) March 18, 2025

Omari Kellyman

It’s now officially a lost season for this young man, sadly. The summer transfer window addition didn’t see a minute of action this season, and he now admitted that he and the club are shutting it down for the remainder.

“Beyond gutted to say that this season has come to an early end for me due to a re-injury of my hamstring,” Kellyman posted on social media.

“24-25 has been a tough season for me mentally and physically due to injury, but it’s important now that I take time to get this right…”

David Datro Fofana

There are conflicting reports about what his injury is, as well as what the timeline for return could be. So we honestly don’t know, but we figured we should mention him.

International Break Injury Updates

