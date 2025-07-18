Noni Madueke Completes £48m Move from Chelsea to Arsenal

The list of players who have suited up for both Chelsea and Arsenal is extensive: Kai Havertz, Petr Cech, Cesc Fabregas, David Luiz, Jorginho, Raheem Sterling and so on and so on. The list will now grow, this upcoming season, by not just one, but two names. Noni Madueke joins Kepa Arrizabalaga as footballers making the switch from west London to north London. The club announced Madueke today as their fourth signing of the summer.

Christian Nørgaard and Martín Zubimendi round out the quartet.

Noni: ‘It’s going to be so special’. pic.twitter.com/bxelMRNXCs — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) July 18, 2025

According to ESPN, the 23-year-old moved over on a fee worth £48 million ($64.6m) plus £4m in add-ons. The English international and forward/winger signs a five-year deal. For Chelsea it is a great piece of business given that

1. Madueke signed from PSV Eindhoven in 2023 for £30m, which means they’re going to see a more than 50% profit on this deal and

2. In signing Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro, their attacking position group is getting crowded, and a some clearing out is now required. Christopher Nkunku should be next.

Noni Madueke has today departed the Blues on a permanent deal. We thank Noni for his efforts during his time at Chelsea. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 18, 2025

“At just 23, Noni already brings experience of club and international football, and he knows the Premier League very well,” reads a club statement attributed to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. “Having seen the quality of Noni’s performances up close in recent seasons, we’re really excited he is joining us.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories