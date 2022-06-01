Romelu Lukaku Reps Working on Return to Inter Milan

The representatives of Romelu Lukaku is working on leaving Chelsea FC for the second time. And just like the first time he departed Stamford Bridge, he’ll depart the southwest London club as a total bust. You knew, once he trashed the team while he giving a media interview (amidst an individual scoring slump no less) that his days with the club were numbered, again.
Factor in how he bolted on the chance of a Stamford Bridge return at the last minute, to join Manchester United instead, in 2017, and it’s just plain obvious that he doesn’t really fit with this club at all.
Inter board will meet Romelu Lukaku’s laywer in the coming hours. Belgian striker dreams of returning to Inter but nothing has been discussed yet with Chelsea on formula, salary and more ? #CFC @SkySport
It’s really complicated deal as Chelsea paid €115m for Rom one year ago.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2022
That’s really a shame too, given how he’s literally the most expensive signing in the history of the club. And that’s what makes his move back to Inter Milan so intricate. They’re not in the best financial shape right now. It’s a big part of why they let him (and Antonio Conte too) go last offseason, when they really didn’t want to.
A move back to Inter makes sense for both parties, but it’ll likely have to take the form of a cleverly structured loan move. Just like global game guru of the transfer market, Fabrizio Romano, said in the tweet above.
The Last Word on Sports has more on this deal-in-the-making, over at this link. Honestly, other than the Inter and Everton stints, when/where has Lukaku been top class? Or even class for that matter? He flopped just as badly at United as he did at Chelsea. Talk about overpriced and overrated.
