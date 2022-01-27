Lukaku, Pulisic Jersey Swap with Yankee Legend CC Sabathia

In the words of Poison singer Bret Michaels “hit it CC.” The Premier League is currently on winter break and you know what that means- coverage of professional athletes doing jersey swaps with one another.
Chelsea forwards Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic welcomed New York Yankees legend CC Sabathia to their home ground of Stamford Bridge and showed the six time Major League Baseball All-Star around. They did a shirt swap too of course!
Can’t spell CFC without CC. Thank you Rom @ChelseaFC @cpulisic_10!! ??? pic.twitter.com/UJ3mN9Pc65
— CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) January 26, 2022
Yes., it’s another edition of game recognizes game.
Sabathia, who won the 2007 Cy Young Award, hails from Vallejo, California, so he was no doubt pumped to meet up with Captain America/potentially the greatest American soccer player ever. Pulisic leads the USA into a major World Cup Qualifier against El Salvador tonight.
Chelsea are off until they take on Plymouth Argyle in the 4th round of the FA Cup on Feb. 4.
Sabathia won over 250 games and struck out over 3,000 opposing hitters during his elite career, which saw him enjoy his status as one of the most dominant pitchers of his era.
He also played for the Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Indians. For something more in depth than this post, and Chelsea related, check out this post on Pulisic.
If you want more substantial content, of the Yankees variety, read this piece on their hiring the first ever female manager in affiliated baseball history.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind