Chelsea FC Team News at Leicester City: Lukaku, Pulisic, Alonso, Werner

The Premier League finally returns, after what has felt like an especially long international break, with Chelsea visiting Leicester City. It’s the very first match-up on the docket, kicking off a really busy Saturday, and it features the league leaders versus a vastly underachieving mid-table side.
There are storylines aplenty here as Chelsea-Leicester connections run plentiful. Let’s take a look at the team news for both sides in this one.
Chelsea FC at Leicester City FYIs
Kick: 12:30pm GMT, Sat. Nov. 20, King Power Stadium
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here
Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
Odds: Chelsea -130 Draw +260 Leicester City +350
PL Position, Form: Chelsea 1st, 26 pts, DWWWW Leicester City 12th, 15 pts, DLWWD
We start with Christian Pulisic, who is still seeing his minutes being managed, as he eases back into full 90 minute duty. He simply wasn’t ready to start either of the USA World Cup qualifiers this international period. Maybe he will be ready for a first team assignment here?
Mateo Kovacic is the only notable certain absentee, but questions abound about the availability of Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Marcos Alonso. Flipping over to the Foxes, Wesley Fofana remains out, as a long term injury absentee.
Ryan Bertrand and James Justin are also sidelined while Marc Albrighton and Youri Tielemans are doubts.
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Leicester City 0
The Foxes would struggle with the Blues even if they were at full strength, which they are indeed far away from right now.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind