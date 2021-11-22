Chelsea Team News at Juventus: Lukaku, Werner, Kovacic, Jorginho

For Chelsea FC, the next step on their journey towards potentially retaining their European title is a clash, at home, again the one team in front of them in the standing.
Juventus will head to southwest London as the table topping team of Group H, having won all four of their group stage games, and thus taken all 12 points possible. Chelsea are in second place, with nine points, and with that in mind, let’s preview this group stage clash featuring two traditional heavyweights.
Chelsea FC vs Juventus FYIs (Champions League)
Kickoff: Tue Nov 23, 8pm Stamford Bridge
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction: go here
Google Result Predictor: Juventus 18% Chelsea 58% Draw 24%
Form Guide: Juventus WWWW Chelsea WWLW
Key Stat: Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in 7 of their last 10 matches across all competitions
Team News for Both Sides
Strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have both healed up now and returned to training. The former is not as far along as the latter and he’ll be eased back accordingly. The Belgian might be named to the bench here while the German could see a starting assignment after having gone an unused substitute versus Leicester City.
Midfielder Mateo Kovacic (hamstring) remains out of commission while fellow midfielder Jorginho suffered some cramping over the weekend. However, the Italian is expected to be fit to feature.
Flipping over to the Serie A juggernaut, Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Bernardeschi and Mattia De Sciglio are all out while Aaron Ramsey remains a doubt.
Prediction: Chelsea 1, Juventus 1
Look for the Blues to avenge the reverse fixture here, and get at least a point this time.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
