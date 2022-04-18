Chelsea Team News vs Arsenal: Lukaku, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Barkley

Chelsea, fresh off a victory over one London side in a domestic tournament, now shift their focus to a different capital city club opponent in another competition at home. The Blues bested Crystal Palace 2-0 yesterday, in the FA Cup semifinals, and they’ll now take on Arsenal in the Premier League.

It’s a massive match, as all CHEARS or is ARSCHE clashes are, but this obviously means a lot more to Arsenal, who are teetering on the brink when it comes to their top four chances.

Chelsea vs Arsenal FYIs

Kick: Wed Apr 20, 8pm, Stamford Bridge

Team News:    Chelsea     Arsenal

Starting XI Predictions:   Chelsea    Arsenal

After Extra Time Podcast:  Spotify    Apple Podcasts

Google Result Probability:  Chelsea  51%   Arsenal 23%    Draw 26%

Form Guide:  Chelsea  WLWWW   Arsenal LLLWL

PL Position:  Chelsea   30mp, 62pts, 3rd    Arsenal 31mp,  54pts, 6th

Blues Team News

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic is a doubt having been forced out of the FA Cup win Crystal Palace at the national stadium, due to an ankle issue. Sticking with the midfield, Ross Barkley missed the trip to Wembley Stadium due to an unspecified illness while you also have the two long-term injury absentees Callum Hudson-Odoi (back) and Ben Chilwell (knee).

Finally, let’s cover Chelsea’s all-time most expensive player- Romelu Lukaku. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel explained why BigRom hasn’t been playing, and he didn’t hold back in his assessment. You can read his quotes about Lukaku’s match fitness, or lack thereof, here.

