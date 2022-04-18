Chelsea Team News vs Arsenal: Lukaku, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Barkley

Chelsea, fresh off a victory over one London side in a domestic tournament, now shift their focus to a different capital city club opponent in another competition at home. The Blues bested Crystal Palace 2-0 yesterday, in the FA Cup semifinals, and they’ll now take on Arsenal in the Premier League.
It’s a massive match, as all CHEARS or is ARSCHE clashes are, but this obviously means a lot more to Arsenal, who are teetering on the brink when it comes to their top four chances.
Chelsea vs Arsenal FYIs
Kick: Wed Apr 20, 8pm, Stamford Bridge
Team News: Chelsea Arsenal
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Arsenal
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Google Result Probability: Chelsea 51% Arsenal 23% Draw 26%
Form Guide: Chelsea WLWWW Arsenal LLLWL
PL Position: Chelsea 30mp, 62pts, 3rd Arsenal 31mp, 54pts, 6th
Blues Team News
Midfielder Mateo Kovacic is a doubt having been forced out of the FA Cup win Crystal Palace at the national stadium, due to an ankle issue. Sticking with the midfield, Ross Barkley missed the trip to Wembley Stadium due to an unspecified illness while you also have the two long-term injury absentees Callum Hudson-Odoi (back) and Ben Chilwell (knee).
Finally, let’s cover Chelsea’s all-time most expensive player- Romelu Lukaku. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel explained why BigRom hasn’t been playing, and he didn’t hold back in his assessment. You can read his quotes about Lukaku’s match fitness, or lack thereof, here.
