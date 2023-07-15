Romelu Lukaku is not a wanted man within the 2023 summer transfer market. Chelsea loaned the Belgian striker to Inter Milan last season, the club they bought him from for the second time, in 2021. (Stamford Bridge picked him up from Anderlecht the first time, in 2011).

Chelsea were hoping for Inter to turn that loan deal into a permanent one this summer, but talks broke down and now Big Rom heads back to Chelsea, who are leaving for a preseason tour of the United States.

You got to love that GIF, from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air series finale episode.

Chelsea living up in the USA while Lukaku be like: https://t.co/oBFETGocxq pic.twitter.com/Dmb3s5MSm7 — CarefreeLewisG?? (@CarefreeLewisG) July 15, 2023

So what will become of Big Rom now that he’s not a part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans?

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Inter were furious that Chelsea were talking with Juventus at the same time they were negotiating with them. And Juve could still be an option.

But maybe Saudi Arabia is the best fit, as Lukaku is 30, and we’ve seen a massive exodus of 30-something Premier League/Europe big five league stars this summer.

Embedded above you can see the latest on the situation, according to the sources that are plugged into Romano.

More on Romelu Lukaku. Deal OFF with Inter doesn’t change Chelsea plans: he’s expected to return on Monday but won’t travel to USA with the squad. ?? Understand Pochettino never spoke to Lukaku: Chelsea want him to leave. Juve, Saudi or any other club ready to pay €40m. pic.twitter.com/UlJzZP1j2Y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2023

Lukaku scored 10 times in 25 appearances with Inter this past season, after netting 47 times in 72 appearances from 2019-2021. During his second stint with Chelsea he scored eight times in 26 appearances; after having never scored in 10 appearances during the first go around (2011-14).

