Chelsea vs Crystal Palace (FA Cup Semis) Team News: Lukaku, Barkley, Hughes

April 14, 2022
Chelsea takes on Crystal Palace on Sunday, where they’ll be appearing in their 26th FA Cup semi-final, with only Arsenal and Manchester United (30 each) having reached this round more.

Half of those appearances have come since the turn of the millennium (13), and that’s good for at least three more than any other club over that timeframe. Blues supporters can thank for Roman Abramovich for that. So without further ado, let’s preview.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have progressed to the final of the FA Cup in two of the last three occasions that they’ve reached the final four, doing most recently in 2015-16. This is their sixth appearance at this stage, and they’re the only one of the four remaining sides never to have won the competition.

Team News for Both Sides

Chelsea

Doubts: Romelu Lukaku (achilles), Ross Barkley (illness)

Ruled Out: Callum Hudson-Odoi (achilles), Ben Chilwell (knee)

Crystal Palace

Doubts: Michael Olise (foot), Tyrick Mitchell (calf), Will Hughes (knock)

Ruled Out: Nathan Ferguson (hamstring)

