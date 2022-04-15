Chelsea takes on Crystal Palace on Sunday, where they’ll be appearing in their 26th FA Cup semi-final, with only Arsenal and Manchester United (30 each) having reached this round more.
Half of those appearances have come since the turn of the millennium (13), and that’s good for at least three more than any other club over that timeframe. Blues supporters can thank for Roman Abramovich for that. So without further ado, let’s preview.
FA Cup Semifinals at Wembley Stadium FYIs
Kickoffs: Chelsea-Crystal Palace Sun Apr 17, 4:30pm
Man City-Liverpool Sat Apr 16, 3:30pm
XI Predictions: Chelsea Man City Liverpool
Team News: Chelsea Man City Liverpool
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple
Online: ESPN+
Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have progressed to the final of the FA Cup in two of the last three occasions that they’ve reached the final four, doing most recently in 2015-16. This is their sixth appearance at this stage, and they’re the only one of the four remaining sides never to have won the competition.
Team News for Both Sides
Chelsea
Doubts: Romelu Lukaku (achilles), Ross Barkley (illness)
Ruled Out: Callum Hudson-Odoi (achilles), Ben Chilwell (knee)
Crystal Palace
Doubts: Michael Olise (foot), Tyrick Mitchell (calf), Will Hughes (knock)
Ruled Out: Nathan Ferguson (hamstring)
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind