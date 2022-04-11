Tomorrow night will see Chelsea FC dream the impossible dream, looking to overturn a 3-1 hole on the road in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Real Madrid are sitting in the cat bird seat, right now in this tie, but stranger things have happened!
Manchester United overcame a deficit that many believed was insurmountable, in 2019 at Paris Saint-Germain, in the UCL round of 16. You also had Liverpool’s miraculous comeback during the Anfield leg, that same year, in the quarterfinals, so stuff like this has happened before.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid UCL Quarterfinal Leg 2/2 FYIs
When is it? Tuesday, April 6 2022 8 PM Local Time
Where is it? Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Who’s in form? Chelsea (WWLLW) Real Madrid (WWLWW)
What are the 90 Minute Result Probabilities? Chelsea 32%, Real Madrid 40%, Draw 28%
Chelsea FC Team News
The big news here revolves around Romelu Lukaku, who missed the blowout win at Southampton FC with pain in his Achilles. Big Rom, big money flop that he is, will face a late fitness test for this one while Cesar Azpilicueta is a strong doubt here, having just tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
Callum Hudson-Odoi is also very likely to miss out, having recently suffered a setback in his recovery from an Achilles issue. The Blues will also be without long-term absentee Ben Chilwell, who is done for the season with a knee injury.
