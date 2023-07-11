Ruben Loftus-Cheek Confirms Christian Pulisic Move to AC Milan

Former Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has done what his new club, AC Milan, hasn’t gotten around to doing yet- confirmed the arrival of Christian Pulisic. The Chelsea to Milan pipeline continues, with this duo of now ex-Chelsea players joining the ranks of Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori as footballers to make the Stamford Bridge to Rossoneri switch.

“Christian Pulisic will arrive in Milan tomorrow,” Loftus-Cheek said Tuesday, in his first presser as a member of the Serie A side.

“I spoke to Chris, he’s going do great things here at Milan.” So there you have it, Capt. America will have his medical on Wednesday. As we told you yesterday- he was going to have it sometime this week. So once that’s done, it’s just signing some paperwork, crossing the Ts and dotting the Is. Then we’ll get the official confirmation and announcement later this week.

After all, the two sides reached agreement on a transfer fee of €20 million (£17m/$22m) last week, and personal terms was agreed upon last month.

So it’s a done deal, they just have not officially confirmed it yet. But it sounds like that could happen Thursday or Friday.

AC Milan will open their preseason with a friendly against Real Madrid on July 23rd, at the Rose Bowl, one of the most idyllic sporting venues in the world. And for Pulisic, it’s a chance for the American to play his first match with his new team on home soil.

His old team begins their preseason in America too.

Chelsea will open their slate of 2023 friendlies against Wrexham (famously owned by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds) in the Florida Cup on Wed. July 19.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

