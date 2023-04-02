Breaking News: Graham Potter sacked! Julian Nagelsmann the favorite to replace him

Chelsea FC, in post 2003 reality, sitting on the second page of the standings in April? Are you serious? Yes, that is where we are right now, a Stamford Bridge over very Troubled Waters as the Blues prepare to host fellow disappointers Liverpool, in a rescheduled midweek, midtable fixture.

Liverpool vs Chelsea FYIs

Kick off: 12:30pm GMT, Tues Apr 4, 8pm Stamford Bridge

Team News: Chelsea Liverpool FC

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Liverpool FC

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 35% Draw 28% Liverpool 37%

PL Form Guide: Chelsea DWWL Liverpool FC LLWWD

PL Position: Chelsea 11th 38 pts Liverpool FC 8th 42 pts

Let’s take a look at what Graham Potter may do with his lineup for this one, while remaining well aware that patience for him has nearly run out.

The good news is that N’Golo Kante saw his first action on the pitch since August in the 2-0 loss to Aston Villa yesterday. Now it is the time for the Frenchman to receive a first team assignment, right?

We’ll see. Benoit Badiashile, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic could all be pushing for a starting gig here too.

In the same of squad rotation, which is needed given the very quick turnaround between matches here, it might be a good idea to insert those guys into the lineup.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool

Kepa; Badiashile, Koulibaly, Fofana; James, Fernandez, Kante, Mount; Pulisic, Havertz; Felix

