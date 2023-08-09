Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC

In the post match press conference following Chelsea’s final preseason game, a score draw with Borussia Dortmund in Chicago a week ago today, manager Mauricio Pochettino was asked simply “are you going to win the (Premier League) title?”

“We are going to try to win, that is true,” he answered. “Chelsea history is to win. If it’s possible not to, I will tell you at the end of the season. But we start in the same place and with the same possibility. The most important is to believe in football and we need to really believe. I will believe. I will tell you at the end of the season if it was possible or not.

Season Opener FYIs

Liverpool FC at Chelsea

Kickoff: Sunday, Aug 13, 4:30 pm, Stamford Bridge

Team News: Liverpool Chelsea

Starting XI Prediction: Liverpool Chelsea

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 40% Draw 27% Chelsea 33%

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

The Blues finished 12th last season, their worst finish since a 14th place showing way back in 1993-94, so there is a ton of work to do. However, the squad was revamped quite a bit this summer, and overall the preseason went pretty well. So there are plenty of reasons for optimism.

Pochettino, who will coach the team competitively for the first time on Sunday against Liverpool, answered that question perfectly. And he’s right about the history at Stamford Bridge, as they have three league titles since 2010, five titles since 2005. So what will it take to add another to the trophy cabinet? Well, the league title race is certainly a marathon.

And it all begins with the sprint against the Reds at home on Sunday. Let’s take a look at who could be in the first team here. Carney Chukwuemeka said in Chicago, after the BVB stalemate, he wants to break into the first team. It’s one of his goals for the season.

And we think he will.

Poch did say that the lineup he was going to use for the friendly against Dortmund was going to be strikingly similar to the one that will start versus Liverpool.

So with that in mind, here’s what we think that will look like.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC

Kepa; James, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Fernandez, Santos; Maatsen, Chukwuemeka, Mudryk; Jackson.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories