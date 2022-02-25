Chelsea FC, who have already claimed the FIFA Club World Cup title this season, will look to add their second trophy when they take on Liverpool FC in the League Cup Final on Sunday afternoon. No matter what happens at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, we will have a new holder of the trophy for the first time in a half-decade.
The last time someone other than Manchester City won it, it was Manchester United, back in 2017. City went down at the hands of West Ham United in the fourth round of this year’s competition.
League Cup Final FYIs
Date: Sunday 27th February 2022
Kick: 430pm, Wembley Stadium, London
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Liverpool
bet365 odds: Chelsea win 2/1 Draw 23/10 Liverpool win 11/8
Series History: Chelsea wins 65 Draws 43 Liverpool wins 82
It’s up to Blues boss Thomas Tuchel with how strong he wants to go with his squad for this one, as his side as close to full fitness right now. (Although Ben Chilwell is obviously out for the season). We’re picking Christian Pulisic, who scored in midweek UCL play and celebrated by hitting the griddy (whatever that means).
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool (EFL Cup Final)
Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Pulisic, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Havertz; Lukaku
EFL Cup Fearless Prediction
Hatred for Chelsea football club seems to be at an all-time high right now, given who their owner is and what’s currently going on in the world. All neutrals will be rooting for Liverpool in this one, amidst this dystopian backdrop.
EFL Cup Final Pick: Liverpool 1-0
