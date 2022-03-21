Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City in UCL Quarterfinals: How to Watch

The UEFA Champions League draw was set late last week with the three English teams, as well as the three Spanish sides, all matched up away from each other. We previously did an analysis of the draw at this link. Portugal and Germany each have one club in the quarters to complete the elite eight.
The CBS Television Network, and their partner Paramount + announced their quarterfinal coverage schedule a few minutes ago. Everything kicks off with this year’s favorite, Manchester City, taking on Atlético de Madrid on Tuesday, April 5 (3:00 PM, ET). Last year’s champion, Chelsea, will face the club that has won it the most times, by far, in Real Madrid on Wednesday, April 6 (3:00 PM, ET).
Full schedule and listing is below,
|
Tuesday, April 5:
|
|
|
|
UEFA Champions League Today
|
2:00 PM-3:00 PM
|
CBS/Paramount+
|
|
Manchester City vs. Atlético de Madrid
|
3:00 PM-5:00 PM
|
CBS/Paramount+
|
|
Benfica vs. Liverpool
|
3:00 PM-5:00 PM
|
Paramount+
|
|
UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show
|
5:00 PM-6:00 PM
|
CBS Sports Network/Paramount+
|
|
|
|
|
UEFA Champions League Today
|
2:00 PM-3:00 PM
|
CBS/Paramount+
|
|
Chelsea vs. Real Madrid
|
3:00 PM-5:00 PM
|
CBS/Paramount+
|
|
Villareal vs. Bayern Munich
|
3:00 PM-5:00 PM
|
Paramount+
|
|
UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show
|
5:00 PM-6:00 PM
|
CBS Sports Network/Paramount+
|
|
Tuesday, April 12:
|
|
|
UEFA Champions League Today
|
2:00 PM-3:00 PM
|
CBS/Paramount+
|
|
TBD, Leg 2
|
3:00 PM-5:00 PM
|
CBS/Paramount+
|
|
TBD, Leg 2
|
3:00 PM-5:00 PM
|
Paramount+
|
|
UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show
|
5:00 PM-6:00 PM
|
CBS Sports Network/Paramount+
|
|
Wednesday, April 13:
|
|
|
UEFA Champions League Today
|
2:00 PM-3:00 PM
|
CBS/Paramount+
|
|
TBD, Leg 2
|
3:00 PM-5:00 PM
|
CBS/Paramount+
|
|
TBD, Leg 2
|
3:00 PM-5:00 PM
|
Paramount+
|
|
UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show
|
5:00 PM-6:00 PM
|
CBS Sports Network/Paramount+
Information for the semifinals and finals will be posted later.
