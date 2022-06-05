Liverpool Want Christian Pulisic as Potential Sadio Mane Replacement

By

One of the best things about the summer transfer window is the domino theory. One player move leads to his now former club finding a replacement, and then that replacement player needing to be replaced, and so on and so on.

Which leads us to today’s hot transfer rumor- Chelsea man Christian Pulisic is wanted by Liverpool, as a potential replacement for Sadio Mane. Bayern Munich is the front-runner destination for Mane, who is expected to replace the goals that will be missing now that Robert Lewandowski is shipping out.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in pursuing Christian Pulisic as a replacement for Sadio Mane, if he leaves the club, per @cfbayern. pic.twitter.com/CCZpeDwkzb — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) June 5, 2022

This is according to Christian Falk of BILD. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be an admirer of Captain America, going back to their days together at Borussia Dortmund.

It was Klopp in fact who gave Pulisic his first ever senior team appearance in world football, and the American has expressed his eternal state of gratitude towards the German gaffer for that.

However, it is an extreme longshot that this deal actually gets done due to:

a.) Chelsea are said to value the attacking midfielder, acquired as a replacement for Eden Hazard, at a price above what the Merseyside club wants to pay for him and

b.) Stamford Bridge won’t really want to sell to a rival big six club.

It is thought by many that Christian Pulisic had a down year, but did he really?

Christian Pulisic was the best goals per shot on target player in Chelsea’s attack last season. Doesn’t fit the narrative on this app though. pic.twitter.com/Y6UJYCYwgc — Travis (@Crossroads_CFC) June 5, 2022

Look at the stats above, as you can see, he

