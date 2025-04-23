With England getting five UEFA Champions League qualification slots, instead of the usual, traditional four, Saturday’s fixture between Chelsea and Everton takes on additional meaning.

The Blues, like Aston Villa, are on the outside looking in when it comes to the top five right now.

Chelsea FC vs Everton FYIs

Kickoff Time: 2pm. BST, Sunday, April 12

Location, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea FC Preview Material: Starting Lineup Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC 61% Draw 23% Everton 16%

Premier League Standings Chelsea FC 6th 57 pts Everton 13th 38 pts

Of course, Chelsea will likely have European football of some sort, one way or another, next season. It’s doubtful they will finish outside the top seven, plus winning the Conference League this season (which looks like a very strong possibility) automatically gets them into Europa League for next season.

Then there are all sorts of other rules and regs, qualifiers and stipulations, but we just don’t have time for that stuff right now.

Chelsea Starting Lineup Prediction vs Everton FC

Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Levi Colwill, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto; Nicolas Jackson

