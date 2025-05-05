Ahead of the Conference League clash with Djurgarden, we just can’t help but focus on what Chelsea forward Cole Palmer said in the mixed zone yesterday, following the win over Liverpool. “S*%$ happens,” Palmer said after breaking his long goal scoring drought.

“Sorry for my language. Obviously it happens, I went three months without scoring, but it just gives me more fight and motivation to do more for myself and for the team.

UEFA Europa Conference League Semifinals Leg 2/2

Chelsea FC vs Djurgarden

Aggregate Chelsea leads 4-1

Kickoff: Thurs. May 8, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London

Chelsea FC Preview Material- Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

That’s just the side dish soundbites, the real meat and potatoes came next.

“Social media nowadays is full of idiots,” Palmer continued. “I don’t pay no attention to that. I’ve scored today and I’m happy, but it’s only one and I’ve got to keep improving and try and reach new levels.

“Getting chances and not scoring, it feels like you’re letting your team down. I feel like I am mentally strong anyway. I feel pride in helping the team and if I’m not doing that, I’m not happy.”

Palmer is right, and all accounts, but first off, social media has always been full of idiots. That’s never changed and it’s only going to get worse.

Secondly, when he says doesn’t pay attention to the online idiocy, it’s obviously not true. While he almost certainly does not go and try to find the social media buffoonery, he is still aware of it, on some level, i.e. he is paying attention somewhat. But nonetheless, funny stuff from him.

Palmer did play the entire second half of the first leg, at Djurgarden, so maybe he starts here but then goes off at halftime? Whatever the case may be, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca will go with a weakened side, and do a lot of substitutions.

It’s Conference League, which means it’s an event made for squad rotation. Not to mention Chelsea already has one foot in the final, given their massive lead on aggregate.

Chelsea Starting Lineup Prediction vs Djurgarden (Conference League)

Filip Jorgensen; Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah; Reece James, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; Noni Madueke, Tyrique George, Cole Palmer; Jadon Sancho

